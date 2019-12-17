|
|
MCMAHON Marion (Nee Prior)
of Towradgi
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 13 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Dearly adored mother and mother in law of Helen and Roy, John and Claire. Loving Nanna of Kelly, Karen, Daniel, Tye, and Marcus. Great Nanna of Montana, Jackson, Ashton, Ella, Arlea, Regan, Jamie, Tahlo, and baby Nash. Loved sister and sister in law. Marion will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90 Years
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marion's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday, 20 December 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019