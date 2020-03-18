|
STEVENS Marion June Nee Budrodeen
Passed away peacefully on 15th March, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of Henry (dec). Loving mother of Christine and Ronald (dec). Adored nana of Dean and Danny. Much loved step mum to Cindy and Greg and Step nana to Amy, Kayleigh, Courtney, Mitchell and Kodi.
Aged 85 Years
Relatives and friends of Marion are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 20th March, 2020 commencing at 11.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020