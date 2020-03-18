Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Funeral service
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Marion June STEVENS

Marion June STEVENS Notice
STEVENS Marion June Nee Budrodeen



Passed away peacefully on 15th March, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of Henry (dec). Loving mother of Christine and Ronald (dec). Adored nana of Dean and Danny. Much loved step mum to Cindy and Greg and Step nana to Amy, Kayleigh, Courtney, Mitchell and Kodi.



Aged 85 Years



Relatives and friends of Marion are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 20th March, 2020 commencing at 11.30am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020
