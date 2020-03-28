|
|
MERCIECA Mario of Mount Warrigal
Taken from us suddenly on Wednesday, 25 March 2020. Beloved husband of Ann. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jason, Ben and Corinne. Loving Poppy of Max, Timmy. Loved brother and brother in law of John, Irene and Bob, George and Therese, Joe, Sue. Mario will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Malta.
Aged 66 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Rest in Peace
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 28, 2020