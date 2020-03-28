Home
Mario MERCIECA

Mario MERCIECA Notice
MERCIECA Mario of Mount Warrigal



Taken from us suddenly on Wednesday, 25 March 2020. Beloved husband of Ann. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jason, Ben and Corinne. Loving Poppy of Max, Timmy. Loved brother and brother in law of John, Irene and Bob, George and Therese, Joe, Sue. Mario will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Malta.



Aged 66 Years

Forever in our Hearts

Rest in Peace



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 28, 2020
