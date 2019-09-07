|
|
SPARGO (nee Redman) Marilyn May of Balgownie
Passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Herbert and formerly of Ian. Loving mother and mother in law of Colin and Karen, Bill, Mark and Mary-Jane, Olivia and Umar. Much loved 'Num Num', Grandma to Chilton, Roisin, Melvin, Marcus, Maurice, Maya, Heela. Loved sister to Lindsay.
Aged 66 years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marilyn's funeral service to be held at Woonona Presbyterian Church,7 Gray Street, Woonona on Thursday September 12, 2019 at 11am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019