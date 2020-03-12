Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Lakeside Cemetery
1936 - 2020
Marija KOMEL Notice
KOMEL Marija Passed away peacefully on 7th March, 2020. Late of Cordeaux Heights. Dearly beloved wife of Anton (dec). Cherished mother & mother in law of Bruno & Karen, Sonia & Martin. Adored Nanna to her 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Marija will be sadly missed by her extended family in Slovenia.



Aged 83 Years



Relatives & friends of Marija are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 17th March, 2020 commencing at 12noon.

After the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery for burial.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
