KOMEL Marija Passed away peacefully on 7th March, 2020. Late of Cordeaux Heights. Dearly beloved wife of Anton (dec). Cherished mother & mother in law of Bruno & Karen, Sonia & Martin. Adored Nanna to her 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Marija will be sadly missed by her extended family in Slovenia.
Aged 83 Years
Relatives & friends of Marija are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 17th March, 2020 commencing at 12noon.
After the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery for burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020