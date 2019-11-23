|
|
ANGELOSKA Marija of Flinders
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, on Thursday November 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Nomce. Loving mother and mother in law of Novi and Anita, Ilce and Violeta, Gordana and Chris. Cherished Baba of her grandchildren Sammantha and Jim, Emily and Tom, Amy, Ashley and Josh, Bailey, Matthew, Cassie Codey and Allanah and great granddaughter Harper. Marija will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 73 Years
Forever in our hearts
We will miss your smiling face
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Sunday November 24 at 4pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marija's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Monday November 25, 2019 at 1pm. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park Rail.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019