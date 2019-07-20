|
|
NUNAN Marie Therese (nee Penny)
Of Dapto
Passed away peacefully on the 15th July, 2019. Cherished wife of Phillip. Dearest daughter of Walter (dec) & Marguerite. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jo & Les and Penelope. Devoted nana of Sam, Jacob, Poppy and Austin. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Maureen & Billy, Wendy, Robyn & Tom, Marilyn & Bob.
Now Line Dancing In Heaven
Aged 72 Years
A Requiem Mass for Marie will be offered at St John's Catholic Church, 24 Jerematta Street, Dapto on Wednesday 24th July, 2019 commencing at 11am. Donations are invited to Wollongong Renal Unit a box will be provided on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019