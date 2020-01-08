|
|
SIMPSON, Marie (nee Edwards) 13.02.1929 - 05.01.2020 Late of Woonona, formerly of Bulli and Kiama Loved Mother of Walter (Wal - dec) and Sonia, Beverly, Barbara, Robert (Michael - dec) and Carol. Loved Nanna, Great Grandmother, and Great Great Grandmother. Dear Sister of Rose, Ellen, Ethel (Cousin Sister), May and John (all dec). Daughter of Mabel Dixon and Lancelot Hampton Edwards. Granddaughter of Mary Russell and Joseph and Luke Dixon. Aged 90 Years and 10 Months Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for MARIE to be held in its entirety in Kiama Anglican Church, 1 Terralong Street, Kiama on Tuesday 14th January 2020 commencing at 11.00am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 8, 2020