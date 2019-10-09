|
|
MARIE MULHALL a.k.a. Marie Wilson Passed away peacefully after a short illness on October 1st 2019, of Shellharbour. Beloved Wife of the late Frank. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Joanna (dec) & James. Adored Nan of Aidan, Jarren, Asher and Jemia. Will be dearly missed by her siblings Arline, George, Cynthia, all her family, friends and the entertainment community.
Aged 82 Years
Watching Over You
Relatives and friends of Marie are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Tuesday October 15th, 2019 commencing at 3pm.
Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers
to the Cancer Council, a box will be located
at the Chapel for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019