|
|
JARVIS (JOHANSON) Marie of Windang
formerly of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Jarvis. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Robert and Elizabeth, Peter and Teresa, Joanne. Much loved Grandma of her 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law of Grace and Len (dec), Harold (dec) and Gloria (dec). Marie will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.
Aged 94 Years
'Sleep to dream, dream to sleep. Wonderful memories. No need to weep'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marie's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Homes, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on July 19, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 17, 2019