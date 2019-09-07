|
|
GRAY Marie Ann Passed away peacefully 1 September 2019. Beloved wife of the late William 'Bill'. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Susanne and Robert, Jeffrey and Marilyn, Allan (dec), Peter and Pauline. Loving and treasured Nan Nan and Gran of Tania (dec), Lance, Shane, Carly, Natalie, Maddison and their partners. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends, including those at the Elouera Surf Lifesaving Club and Hurstville Probus Club.
Aged 91 Years
A life well lived
Our memories of you will be
treasured forever
Reunited with Bill, Allan and Tania
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marie's funeral service to be held at Woronora Memorial Park South Chapel, 121 Linden Street, Sutherland Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
Syd Atkins Ward Bulli Hospital
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019