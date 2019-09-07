Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Ann GRAY

Add a Memory
Marie Ann GRAY Notice
GRAY Marie Ann Passed away peacefully 1 September 2019. Beloved wife of the late William 'Bill'. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Susanne and Robert, Jeffrey and Marilyn, Allan (dec), Peter and Pauline. Loving and treasured Nan Nan and Gran of Tania (dec), Lance, Shane, Carly, Natalie, Maddison and their partners. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends, including those at the Elouera Surf Lifesaving Club and Hurstville Probus Club.



Aged 91 Years

A life well lived

Our memories of you will be

treasured forever

Reunited with Bill, Allan and Tania



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marie's funeral service to be held at Woronora Memorial Park South Chapel, 121 Linden Street, Sutherland Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to the

Syd Atkins Ward Bulli Hospital

would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.