SENKIW MARIA Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 18th September 2019.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Josef. Cherished Mother and Mother-in-law of Val & Ray and Slawko. Nanna of Julie & David, Brad, Paul and Adam. Baba to Paige and Clay.
Aged 94 Years
A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria will be offered at St Volodymyr's Catholic Church, 56 Kenny Street, Wollongong on Wednesday 25th September 2019 commencing at 10am.
On conclusion of Mass the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019