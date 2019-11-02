Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria SCIOSCIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria SCIOSCIA

Add a Memory
Maria SCIOSCIA Notice
SCIOSCIA Maria of Warrawong



Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Angelo (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michele and Lucia. Cherished Nonna of her grandchildren Angelo and Stephanie, Katie and Silverio, and great grandchildren Dominic, and Zoe. Loved sister and sister in law of Concetta and Francesco, Rocco and Rita. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 90 Years

Forever in our hearts

Reunited with Angelo



Rosary will be recited in the Chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Sunday November 3, 2019 at 6pm.



Requiem Mass for the repose of Maria's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Road, Warrawong on Monday November 4, 2019 at 10:30 am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to the Crypts of Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -