SCIOSCIA Maria of Warrawong
Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Angelo (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michele and Lucia. Cherished Nonna of her grandchildren Angelo and Stephanie, Katie and Silverio, and great grandchildren Dominic, and Zoe. Loved sister and sister in law of Concetta and Francesco, Rocco and Rita. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 90 Years
Forever in our hearts
Reunited with Angelo
Rosary will be recited in the Chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Sunday November 3, 2019 at 6pm.
Requiem Mass for the repose of Maria's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Road, Warrawong on Monday November 4, 2019 at 10:30 am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to the Crypts of Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019