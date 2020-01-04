|
GONCALVES Maria Rosa of Lake Heights
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on January 1, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Nuno. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John and Mildred, Joe and Annette, John and Adelina, Daniel and Michelle, Maria. Much loved Avo of Aaron and Ilana, Simone and Adrian, Jennifer and Jayden, Jessica, Dylan, Amelie and great grand Avo of Isabella, Isaiah, Noah. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Madeira.
Aged 81 Years
Lives on in our hearts forever
Rosary will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper street, Warrawong on Monday January 6, 2020 at 4.00pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Maria's soul will be celebrated at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 11:00am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.
In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Care Australia would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020