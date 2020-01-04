Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church
1 Bruce Rd
Warrawong
View Map
Maria Rosa GONCALVES Notice
GONCALVES Maria Rosa of Lake Heights



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on January 1, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Nuno. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John and Mildred, Joe and Annette, John and Adelina, Daniel and Michelle, Maria. Much loved Avo of Aaron and Ilana, Simone and Adrian, Jennifer and Jayden, Jessica, Dylan, Amelie and great grand Avo of Isabella, Isaiah, Noah. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Madeira.



Aged 81 Years

Lives on in our hearts forever



Rosary will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper street, Warrawong on Monday January 6, 2020 at 4.00pm.



A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Maria's soul will be celebrated at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 11:00am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.



In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Care Australia would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020
