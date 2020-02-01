|
RICHTER (RITA) MARIA Dearly beloved wife of the late Frank Snr. Loving mother of Mike & Margaret, Elly & Mark, Frank & Julie, and Jennifer. Oma and nanna to Larry, Raymond, Shannon, Laura, Aaryn, Raewyn, Jay and Jerry. Great Nanna to 10.5 great grandchildren.
Aged 86 Years.
Relatives and Friends of Maria are warmly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate her Life, to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Tuesday 4th February 2020 commencing at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020