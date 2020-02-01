Home
Services
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA RICHTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA RICHTER


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
MARIA RICHTER Notice
RICHTER (RITA) MARIA Dearly beloved wife of the late Frank Snr. Loving mother of Mike & Margaret, Elly & Mark, Frank & Julie, and Jennifer. Oma and nanna to Larry, Raymond, Shannon, Laura, Aaryn, Raewyn, Jay and Jerry. Great Nanna to 10.5 great grandchildren.



Aged 86 Years.



Relatives and Friends of Maria are warmly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate her Life, to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Tuesday 4th February 2020 commencing at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -