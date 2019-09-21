|
|
NEVES Maria of Port Kembla,
formerly of Portugal.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Jose (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Marieta and Leonel, Daniel and Dilar, Jose and Lidia. Much loved grandmother of Elizabeth, Nelson, Alan, Kevin, Christine, Jason, and her great and great great grandchildren. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Portugal.
Aged 100 Years
A life well lived
Forever in our hearts
Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday September 23, 2019 at 4pm
Maria's funeral service will be held in St Patricks Catholic Church, O'Donnell Street, Port Kembla on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park Rail. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019