MARIA MORLANDO


1939 - 2019
MARIA MORLANDO Notice
MORLANDO MARIA 18/08/1939 - 07/09/2019



Loving wife of Alessandro. Cherished Mother and Mother in law to Giacomo & Linh, John & Jeannine. Adored Nonna to Kayla, Alex, Jake and Claudette. Sadly missed by her Sister Rosa and Brother Pasquale (dec).



Aged 80 Years



A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria will be offered at St John Vianney Catholic Church, 1 Cabbage Tree Lane, Fairy Meadow on Tuesday 17th September 2019 commencing at 11:30am. At the conclusion of the Mass the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto for Entombment.



The Rosary will be recited at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 16th September 2019 commencing at 6:00pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 14, 2019
