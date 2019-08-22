|
PEREIRA Maria Merces Much loved Aunty to Manuel Toledo & Luis Fraga. She was adored by all who knew her and she will be sadly missed.
Aged 92 Years
A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria will be offered at the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Cnr Flagstaff & Bruce Roads, Warrawong on Friday 23rd August, 2019 commencing at 12pm. At the conclusion of Mass the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto.
The Rosary will be recited at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 22nd August, 2019 commencing at 6:00pm.
