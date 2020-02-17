Home
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross, Greek Orthodox Church
18 Stewart St
Wollongong
1931 - 2020
MARMARINOS, (KAFALA) MARIA 13/7/1931 - 9/2/2020 Peacefully at Goulburn Valley Health Shepparton. Loving wife of Arthur (dec.), Loving mother and mother in law of Pam and George. Adored Grandmother of Arki, Gina and Adrian. Your memory is my greatest treasure, to have and to hold in my heart forever. The funeral service for the late Mrs. Maria Marmarinos will be held at the Holy Cross, Greek Orthodox Church, 18 Stewart St, Wollongong on Wednesday February 19, 2020 commencing at 11:00AM. Followed by interment at Albion Park Lawn Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park. Heritage Park Funerals Shepparton - 03 58622332 In conjunction with H. Parsons Funeral Directors Warilla.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 17, 2020
