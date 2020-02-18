Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
Parsons Funeral Home
4 Princes Highway
Dapto
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church
39 Atchison Street
Wollongong
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria MANGOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria MANGOS

Add a Memory
Maria MANGOS Notice
MANGOS Maria of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Ioannis. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Christina and George, Nicolaos and Anna. Loving Yiayia of Paul and Chantelle, Maria, Yianni, Christie, Jon, Marissa. Loved sister and sister in law of Kostas, John and Christina and dear aunt of her nieces and nephews. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 84 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 4pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Maria's funeral service to be held at St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Atchison Street Wollongong on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30 am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park. Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -