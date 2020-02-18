|
|
MANGOS Maria of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Ioannis. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Christina and George, Nicolaos and Anna. Loving Yiayia of Paul and Chantelle, Maria, Yianni, Christie, Jon, Marissa. Loved sister and sister in law of Kostas, John and Christina and dear aunt of her nieces and nephews. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 84 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 4pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Maria's funeral service to be held at St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Atchison Street Wollongong on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30 am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park. Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 18, 2020