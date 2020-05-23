|
|
KOUMALATSOS Maria of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, 18 May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stelios. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michael, Patricia, Kathy and Jim. Cherished Yiayia of her grandchildren Michelle and Les, Joanne and Brad, Steve and Lucia, Heidi, and Connor and great grandchildren Macy, Reon, Lila, Tyne, Maia, and Sebastian. Loved sister and sister in law of Dimitra and Vasili (dec), Nick and Despina (both dec). Loved by her many nieces and nephews. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece.
Aged 91 years
Rest in Peace
Forever in our Hearts
A private service has been held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020