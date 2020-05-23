Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Maria KOUMALATSOS

Maria KOUMALATSOS Notice
KOUMALATSOS Maria of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, 18 May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stelios. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michael, Patricia, Kathy and Jim. Cherished Yiayia of her grandchildren Michelle and Les, Joanne and Brad, Steve and Lucia, Heidi, and Connor and great grandchildren Macy, Reon, Lila, Tyne, Maia, and Sebastian. Loved sister and sister in law of Dimitra and Vasili (dec), Nick and Despina (both dec). Loved by her many nieces and nephews. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece.



Aged 91 years

Rest in Peace

Forever in our Hearts



A private service has been held



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020
