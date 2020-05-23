Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria DWYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Josephine DWYER


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Maria Josephine DWYER Notice
DWYER Maria Josephine Passed away peacefully on 18th May, 2020. Late of Unanderra. Loved Wife of Ken (dec) for 68 years. Cherished Mum & Mother in law of Michael & Lorraine, Bill & Glenda. Admired Nan of her Grandchildren Rosanah & Tom, Damian & Hannah, Danielle & Jarret, Carly & Dean, Michaela & Sam. Grand Nan of Heidi, Alex, Lucy, James, Hugo, Levi, Hudson, Vinnie, Pennie.



Aged 96 Years

Always Remembered, Always In Our Hearts



A private service is to be held.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -