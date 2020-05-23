|
|
DWYER Maria Josephine Passed away peacefully on 18th May, 2020. Late of Unanderra. Loved Wife of Ken (dec) for 68 years. Cherished Mum & Mother in law of Michael & Lorraine, Bill & Glenda. Admired Nan of her Grandchildren Rosanah & Tom, Damian & Hannah, Danielle & Jarret, Carly & Dean, Michaela & Sam. Grand Nan of Heidi, Alex, Lucy, James, Hugo, Levi, Hudson, Vinnie, Pennie.
Aged 96 Years
Always Remembered, Always In Our Hearts
A private service is to be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020