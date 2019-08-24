|
|
TUERO Maria Josefa formerly of Unanderra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 18, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Angel. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Jose & Alison, Manuel & Janelle. Adored Abuela of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Josefa will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 88 Years
Descansa En Paz
Relatives and friends of Josefa are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday August 26, 2019 commencing at 12 midday. At the conclusion of the Service, the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019