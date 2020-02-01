|
|
HORVAT Maria of Windang
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on January 29, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Ignac. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Nena & Steve, Sylvia & Zeljko. Adored Grandma of Jason, Matthew, Jessica and Rachel. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends both here and in Croatia.
Aged 85 Years
In God's Care
A Requiem Mass for the repose of Maria's soul be offered at Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, Bellevue Road, Figtree on Thursday February 6, 2020 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the Mass the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Burial. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
A Rosary will be held at Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church prior to the Mass on Thursday February 6, 2020 commencing at 9:30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020