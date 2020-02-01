Home
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church
Bellevue Road
Figtree
Maria HORVAT


1934 - 2020
Maria HORVAT Notice
HORVAT Maria of Windang



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on January 29, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Ignac. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Nena & Steve, Sylvia & Zeljko. Adored Grandma of Jason, Matthew, Jessica and Rachel. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends both here and in Croatia.



Aged 85 Years

In God's Care



A Requiem Mass for the repose of Maria's soul be offered at Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, Bellevue Road, Figtree on Thursday February 6, 2020 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the Mass the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Burial. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



A Rosary will be held at Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church prior to the Mass on Thursday February 6, 2020 commencing at 9:30am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020
