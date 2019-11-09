Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
Maria Del Carmen SAMSON

Maria Del Carmen SAMSON Notice
SAMSON Maria Del Carmen of Mount Warrigal



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 3 November 2019 surrounded by loving family. Beloved wife of the late Ricardo. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Alvaro, Laura and Brad. Much loved Abuela to her grandchildren Ryan and Hannah.



Aged 79 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Maria's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 13 November 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to Love Your Sister Foundation would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019
