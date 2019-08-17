Home
Rankins Funerals
Maria CAPPETTA

Maria CAPPETTA Notice
CAPPETTA Maria of Lake Heights.



She passed away peacefully on Friday August 9, 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Nick and Teresina, Sabina and Luis, Lina and Philip. Much loved Nonna of Merissa and Rad, Nicholas, Marc and Marissa, Daniel and Christie, Ruben, Alex, Talisa and Mike, Caitlain, and Bisnonna of Leyla. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 93 Years

Forever in our hearts



As per Maria's wishes, a private funeral has been held.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019
