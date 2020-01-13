|
|
CAPILLI Maria of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, 10 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francesco. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lino and Sandra, Anthony, Robert and Maria. Much loved Nonna of Nicholas, Lauren, Jayden, Julian, Damian. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 82 Years
God has you in His keeping,
We have you in our hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of Maria's soul will be celebrated at the Church Of Immaculate Conception, Princes Highway Unanderra on Thursday, 16 January 2020 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to the Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Rosary will be recited in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 7pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Illawarra Cancer Carers would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020