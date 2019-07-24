Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Marguerite PENNY


1921 - 2019
Marguerite PENNY Notice
PENNY Marguerite of Unanderra, formerly of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 20 July, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Walter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marie (dec) & Phillip, Maureen & Bill, Kathleen (dec) and Wendy. Loved Nanna to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marguerite will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 98 Years

In Gods Care



A Requiem Mass for the repose of Marguerite's soul will be celebrated at St Marys Catholic Church, 211 Northcliffe Drive, Berkeley on Friday July 26, 2019 at 10am. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Villa Maria Aged Care would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Church door.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019
