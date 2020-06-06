Home
Wollongong City Funerals
48 Baan Baan Street
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
42614488
Service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel
230 Kanahooka Road
Kanahooka
Margo SOMMERVILLE

Margo SOMMERVILLE Notice
SOMMERVILLE Margo Of Dapto



Passed into Eternity peacefully on Wednesday, 27 May 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Bill. Treasured Mother and Mother-in-law of Gordon and Liz, Rod and Sharon, Ewan, Lorna. Much loved Grandma of Morgan, Tom, Rebekah, and Daniel. Margo will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends here and in the UK and America.



In her 93rd Year

Now safely in the arms of Jesus



A private family service will be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road Kanahooka on Thursday, 11 June 2020 at 1pm.



Due to the current restrictions, numbers are limited to 50 people. We encourage you to contact Lorna prior to the service. The family also kindly invite you to watch Margo's service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020
