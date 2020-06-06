|
|
SOMMERVILLE Margo Of Dapto
Passed into Eternity peacefully on Wednesday, 27 May 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Bill. Treasured Mother and Mother-in-law of Gordon and Liz, Rod and Sharon, Ewan, Lorna. Much loved Grandma of Morgan, Tom, Rebekah, and Daniel. Margo will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends here and in the UK and America.
In her 93rd Year
Now safely in the arms of Jesus
A private family service will be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road Kanahooka on Thursday, 11 June 2020 at 1pm.
Due to the current restrictions, numbers are limited to 50 people. We encourage you to contact Lorna prior to the service. The family also kindly invite you to watch Margo's service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020