Margaret TRESIDDER

Margaret TRESIDDER Notice
TRESIDDER Margaret of Woonona



Passed away peacefully on September 23 2019. Devoted wife to Bill. Loving mother and mother in law to Marilyn (dec) and Stephen, Grahame and Pauline. Much loved Nanna to Nathan, Kate, Lauren, Hayley, Benn, Travis, Megan, Sally and their partners. Specially loved Great Nanna to her 13 Great Grandchildren.



Aged 96 Years



This beautiful lady

will be sadly missed by all.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Margaret's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parson's Funeral home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Monday September 30, 2019 at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Juvenile Diabete's Research Foundation

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 26, 2019
