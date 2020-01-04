Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
More Obituaries for MARGARET THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET THOMAS


1941 - 2019
MARGARET THOMAS Notice
THOMAS MARGARET 17.2.41 - 30.12.19

of Dapto



Beloved wife of Don. Loving daughter of Thelma and Fred Johnson, sister of Mary, Fred, Roy, Kevin, Don (all Dec). Loved mother of Susan and Christopher. Adored Nanna of Jesse, Casey, Christopher and 8 great grandchildren. Very close friend of Sue and Archanna. Margaret will be sadly missed by the Country Music Association of Mt Kembla.



Aged 78 Years

She was a small lady with a

big heart who loved everybody.

I will miss you, Love Don



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Margaret's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020
