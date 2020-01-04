|
|
THOMAS MARGARET 17.2.41 - 30.12.19
of Dapto
Beloved wife of Don. Loving daughter of Thelma and Fred Johnson, sister of Mary, Fred, Roy, Kevin, Don (all Dec). Loved mother of Susan and Christopher. Adored Nanna of Jesse, Casey, Christopher and 8 great grandchildren. Very close friend of Sue and Archanna. Margaret will be sadly missed by the Country Music Association of Mt Kembla.
Aged 78 Years
She was a small lady with a
big heart who loved everybody.
I will miss you, Love Don
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Margaret's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020