Margaret Theresa Ansell 20 September 1926 - 09 July 2019 Loving wife of Norman (deceased) and mother to Michael (deceased), Jennifer and Kathleen and their extended families Loving grandmother to her precious grandchildren and great grandchildren A memorial service celebrating Margaret's life will take place on Friday 19 July at 10:00am South Chapel, Northern Suburbs Memorial Gardens and Crematorium 199 Delhi Road, North Ryde NSW Let her be forever wrapped in the wings of angels
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 13, 2019