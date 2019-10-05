Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Margaret Patricia EDWARDS

Margaret Patricia EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS (nee Fitzpatrick) Margaret Patricia Formerly of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully on the 3rd October, 2019. Loved and adored Mother of Gail (dec), Daryl and Shaun (dec). A Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.



Aged 84 Years



Relatives and friends of Margaret are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday 10th October, 2019 commencing at 10.00am to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019
