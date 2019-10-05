|
|
EDWARDS (nee Fitzpatrick) Margaret Patricia Formerly of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully on the 3rd October, 2019. Loved and adored Mother of Gail (dec), Daryl and Shaun (dec). A Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Aged 84 Years
Relatives and friends of Margaret are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday 10th October, 2019 commencing at 10.00am to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019