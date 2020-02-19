Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Requiem Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St Paul's Catholic Church
Tongarra Road
Albion Park

Margaret O'LOUGHLIN

Margaret O'LOUGHLIN Notice
O'LOUGHLIN Margaret of Albion Park

formerly of Barrack Heights



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 15 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ann and Trevor, David (dec), John and Wendy. Much loved Grandma of Callum, Christopher, and Nicole. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 82 years

Reunited with John and David



Requiem Mass for the repose of Margaret's soul will be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church, Tongarra Road Albion Park on Friday, 21 February 2020 at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.




Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020
