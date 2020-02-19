|
|
O'LOUGHLIN Margaret of Albion Park
formerly of Barrack Heights
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 15 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ann and Trevor, David (dec), John and Wendy. Much loved Grandma of Callum, Christopher, and Nicole. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 82 years
Reunited with John and David
Requiem Mass for the repose of Margaret's soul will be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church, Tongarra Road Albion Park on Friday, 21 February 2020 at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020