Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
Margaret LOVE

Margaret LOVE Notice
LOVE Margaret of Kiama



Passed away peacefully on 26th December 2019. Beloved wife of Noel (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Jann and Steve, Tony and Lynn, Geoff and Terri. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 94 Years

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Margaret's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, 125 Manning Street, Kiama on Monday, 6 January 2020 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020
