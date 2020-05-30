Home
Margaret LACEY

Margaret LACEY Notice
LACEY Margaret of Woonona



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 19 May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sidney (Con). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ruth and Allan (dec), Diane and Geoff. Much loved Nan of Steven and Helen, David and Anne, Jeremy and Ruth, Tim, Nick and great grandchildren Anabelle, Lucy, Melissa, Zachary, Cassidy. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 98 years



God has you in his keeping,

we have you in our hearts



A private service has been held.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 30, 2020
