LACEY Margaret of Woonona
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 19 May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sidney (Con). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ruth and Allan (dec), Diane and Geoff. Much loved Nan of Steven and Helen, David and Anne, Jeremy and Ruth, Tim, Nick and great grandchildren Anabelle, Lucy, Melissa, Zachary, Cassidy. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 98 years
God has you in his keeping,
we have you in our hearts
A private service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 30, 2020