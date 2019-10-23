Home
Margaret Joan BARNES


1936 - 2019
Margaret Joan BARNES Notice
BARNES Margaret Joan Late of Figtree

Passed away Monday October 14, 2019.

Much loved wife to George (dec). Loving mum of Carl,Richard ,Dianne & Gary, loving mother in law of Jacky, Liz, Elaine and Barry. Adored grandmother, great grandmother & great - great grandmother. Will be sadly missed by her sister Florence.

Loved Forever



Relatives and friends of Margaret are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Friday October 25, 2019 at 10.00am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
