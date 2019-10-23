|
|
BARNES Margaret Joan Late of Figtree
Passed away Monday October 14, 2019.
Much loved wife to George (dec). Loving mum of Carl,Richard ,Dianne & Gary, loving mother in law of Jacky, Liz, Elaine and Barry. Adored grandmother, great grandmother & great - great grandmother. Will be sadly missed by her sister Florence.
Loved Forever
Relatives and friends of Margaret are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Friday October 25, 2019 at 10.00am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019