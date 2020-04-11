|
WHEELER Margaret Janice of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 6 April 2020. Beloved wife of John (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Yasmin, Michelle and Ray. Loving Grandma of her granddaughters Ellie and Charlotte. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gilbert and Janet, John and Helen, Annette and Tom, Malcolm and Dianne, Bill and Trish, Norm and Iris. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 86 Years
In God's care
'To live in the hearts we leave behind,
is not to die'
A private service has been held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 11, 2020