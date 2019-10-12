Home
Margaret Elizabeth DAWSON DUGGEN

DAWSON (NEE) DUGGEN Margaret Elizabeth 28/01/1936-01/10/2019



Beloved wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved Mum and mother in law of Shirlee and Bob Pascoe, Robbie and Jane, Peter and Rochella, Bruce, Stephen (dec). Adored Nan of Simon and Allison, Ryan and Kim, Courtney, Conor and Carl, Michaela and Marc, Adam, Elly and Joel, Tim, Mandy and Dan, Shane, Teresa, Glen and Melody. Nan Daws to her 17 great grandchildren. Loved Sister and sister in law, Godmother, Aunt and cousin.



Life is a journey and love is what makes the journey worthwhile



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Margaret's funeral service to be held at St Columbkilles Catholic Church, Princes Highway Corrimal on October 16, 2019 at 10.30am.



In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent De Paul Society would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019
