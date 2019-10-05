|
DAWSON (NEE) DUGGEN Margaret Elizabeth 28/01/1936-01/10/2019
Beloved wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved mum and mother in law of Shirlee and Bob Pascoe, Robbie and Jane, Peter and Rochella, Bruce, Stephen (dec). Adored Nan of Simon and Allison, Ryan and Kim, Courtney, Conor and Carl, Michaela and Marc, Adam, Elly and Joel, Tim, Mandy and Dan, Shane, Teresa, Glen and Melody. Nan Daws to her 17 great grandchildren. Loved Sister and sister in law, Godmother, Aunt and cousin.
Life is a journey and love is what makes the journey worthwhile
Please watch these columns for details of Margaret's funeral service.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019