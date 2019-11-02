Home
Margaret Eileen O'DWYER


1928 - 2019
Margaret Eileen O'DWYER Notice
O'DWYER Margaret Eileen 30 October 2019

Of St Joseph's Home

Sandgate

Formerly of Mayfield

Aged 91 yrs



Dearly loved wife of Maurice (dec). Much loved sister of Mary, Patricia, Michael, Joan and Harold (all dec). Loved sister-in-law, aunt and friend of the Campbell, Carmody and O'Dwyer families.



Family and Friends are invited to attend Margaret's Funeral Mass and Prayers to be held in St Joseph's Home Chapel, 240 Maitland Rd, Sandgate on Friday 8 Nov 2019 at 10:30am followed by interment in Lochinvar Catholic Cemetery.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019
