O'DWYER Margaret Eileen 30 October 2019
Of St Joseph's Home
Sandgate
Formerly of Mayfield
Aged 91 yrs
Dearly loved wife of Maurice (dec). Much loved sister of Mary, Patricia, Michael, Joan and Harold (all dec). Loved sister-in-law, aunt and friend of the Campbell, Carmody and O'Dwyer families.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Margaret's Funeral Mass and Prayers to be held in St Joseph's Home Chapel, 240 Maitland Rd, Sandgate on Friday 8 Nov 2019 at 10:30am followed by interment in Lochinvar Catholic Cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019