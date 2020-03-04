|
|
Margaret Bedson/Burt Nee Cropper Died peacefully on 3rd March 2020, at IRT William Beach, formerly of Dalmeny and Moss Vale. Loving wife to the late Walter Burt and the late Neville Bedson. Loved by David and Maureen, Estelle, Ian (dec) and Alison and David. Adored by grandchildren Danielle, Rachel, Chris, Libby, Colin, David, Mark, Zeb and Luke. A celebration of her life will be held at Lakeside Crematorium, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Friday 6th March, 2020 commencing at 11am In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted for Lifeline Tender Funerals (02) 4276 1611
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020