|
|
GUDGEON (nee JONES) Margaret Anne Beloved wife of Stan Crapp (dec 24/3/1985), and John Gudgeon (dec 15/10/2018). Greatly loved mother and mother in law of Allan and Kerrie Crapp, Vicki and Greg Walsh. Adored Nan of Lara, Jillian, Allison, Ben and Joshua. Great Nan to Hannah, Penny, India, Finnian, Maggie, James, Darcey and Jack. Much loved sister of Trevor, William, Leslie (dec), Norman, Russell and their wives.
Aged 89 Years
Always in our Hearts
May she Rest in Peace
A private service will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 31, 2019