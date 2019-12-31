Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret GUDGEON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne GUDGEON

Add a Memory
Margaret Anne GUDGEON Notice
GUDGEON (nee JONES) Margaret Anne Beloved wife of Stan Crapp (dec 24/3/1985), and John Gudgeon (dec 15/10/2018). Greatly loved mother and mother in law of Allan and Kerrie Crapp, Vicki and Greg Walsh. Adored Nan of Lara, Jillian, Allison, Ben and Joshua. Great Nan to Hannah, Penny, India, Finnian, Maggie, James, Darcey and Jack. Much loved sister of Trevor, William, Leslie (dec), Norman, Russell and their wives.



Aged 89 Years

Always in our Hearts

May she Rest in Peace



A private service will be held.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -