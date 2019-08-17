|
|
BELCHER Marg of Warilla
Passed away surrounded by loving family on Monday, 12 August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved mother of Lindy, Kathy, Rob, Wayne. Much loved Granny and Nan of her many grandchildren. Marg will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 66 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed.
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marg's funeral service to be held at the chapel Parsons Funeral Home 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Monday August 19, 2019 at 12 noon.
(Please wear Parramatta colours)
In lieu of flowers donations to palliative care would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019