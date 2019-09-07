|
|
MEALING Malcolm William Passed away peacefully on 3rd September, 2019. Late of Warilla. Beloved Husband of Robyn. Cherished Father & Father in law of Terrence (dec) & Colleen, Darren and Debra. Much loved Grandfather to his 5 granchildren and Great Grandfather to his 4 great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his Sister Joyce and Brother John.
Aged 74 Years
Your Memories Are Our Greatest Treasure
To Have And To Hold In Our Hearts Forever.
Relatives and friends of Malcolm are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 13th September, 2019 commencing at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the Heart Foundation. A donation box will be at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019