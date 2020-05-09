|
|
MURRAY Malcolm Charles Claude (Ikie) of Primbee formerly of Port Kembla
With sadness we announce the passing of Malcolm on Tuesday, 5 May 2020. He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. Dearly loved husband of Joan (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Mark (dec), Paul and Teresa, Phillip and Am. Adored grandfather of Ian, Sheree, and Alisa. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Victor (dec) and Cheryl, Richard and Claudette, Charles (dec), Donald and Shirley, Aileen and Colin, Graham and Robyn, Evelyn and Steve, and their families. Malcolm will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 84 years
Rest in Peace
A private service to be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 9, 2020