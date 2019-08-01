Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Maisie MANGLES

Maisie MANGLES Notice
MANGLES Maisie of Woonona



Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. Loved Wife of Tom (dec). Mother and mother in law of Alan and Sandra. Loved Nan of her grandchildren Mellissa and Marcel, Rhea and Faye. Loved Great grandmother to Emmy, Tammsin and Beau. Loved sister and sister in law of Barry and Thelma. Auntie of Kim, Eeva and great aunt to Finn and Tilda. Maisie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends at Woonona Ladies Bowling Club.





Aged 87 Years

At Peace



A PRIVATE SERVICE HAS BEEN HELD.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 1, 2019
