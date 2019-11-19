Home
VAUSE Madge Jean Passed away on Friday, November 15th, 2019. Aged 95. The loving wife of the late Frederick, Doting mother of June and beloved grandmother of Paul, Holly and Yeong Shin. Madge was also the devoted aunt to Jill and Ron. Great-Grandmother to Mila, Freddy and Camille. We were blessed to have such a beautiful and gentle soul in our lives and she will be sadly missed by her extended family, including Sarah, Luke, Tim, Jo, Marcia and Phil. A private family memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 20.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 19, 2019
