Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Madeline Perth SHEEDY Notice
SHEEDY Madeline Perth (Gourlay)



Passed away peacefully on 3rd January, 2020. Late of Tarrawanna. Loved and devoted Widow of Ron. Mother and Mother-in-law to Anthony & Carolin, Steven & Marija, Tim & Lynne and John (dec). Cherished Grandma to Alexandra, Laura, Jonathan, Jeamus, Timeria and Alyce. Loving Sister to Eric (dec), Olga (dec), Kathy, Helen (dec), Caroline, Judy, Joyce (dec), Elizabeth, Noeline, Ronald and Sister-in-law of Rosemary (dec).



Aged 86 Years

Ni mor don teaghlach a bheith laidir agus aontaithe



Relatives and friends of Madeline are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 10th January, 2020 commencing at 12pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 8, 2020
