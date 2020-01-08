|
SHEEDY Madeline Perth (Gourlay)
Passed away peacefully on 3rd January, 2020. Late of Tarrawanna. Loved and devoted Widow of Ron. Mother and Mother-in-law to Anthony & Carolin, Steven & Marija, Tim & Lynne and John (dec). Cherished Grandma to Alexandra, Laura, Jonathan, Jeamus, Timeria and Alyce. Loving Sister to Eric (dec), Olga (dec), Kathy, Helen (dec), Caroline, Judy, Joyce (dec), Elizabeth, Noeline, Ronald and Sister-in-law of Rosemary (dec).
Aged 86 Years
Ni mor don teaghlach a bheith laidir agus aontaithe
Relatives and friends of Madeline are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 10th January, 2020 commencing at 12pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 8, 2020