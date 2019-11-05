|
|
LEON Mabel of Kiama
Died on Thursday, 31 October 2019. Beloved wife of Norman (dec). Dearly loved mother of Peter. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Mark, Nicole, Andrew, Alex and great grandchildren Ellie, Sophia, Henry, Indie, Xavier, Mason, and Tahlia.
Aged 98 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Mabel's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 5, 2019