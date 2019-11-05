Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Mabel LEON

Mabel LEON Notice
LEON Mabel of Kiama



Died on Thursday, 31 October 2019. Beloved wife of Norman (dec). Dearly loved mother of Peter. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Mark, Nicole, Andrew, Alex and great grandchildren Ellie, Sophia, Henry, Indie, Xavier, Mason, and Tahlia.



Aged 98 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Mabel's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 5, 2019
